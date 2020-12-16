Dog and owner reunited after 3 years

There was a happy reunion at the Eindhoven animal shelter, De Doornakker.

After three years, Jack and his owner found each other again. Jack, a large breed, brown dog, was found, wandering the streets. He was taken to the shelter a while ago.

He was chipped, but the chip wasn’t registered. So, the shelter had no way of contacting his owner. So, they put out a call on its website. That didn’t work, so they started looking for a new owner for Jack.

Sometime later, someone reacted, saying Jack used to be their dog. They had, sadly, had to find Jack a new home. They kept in touch with the new owners for a while.

That fizzled out after a while. They didn’t have any news about Jack. Until now.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven