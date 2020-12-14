COVID-19: Looks like we’re in for a stricter lockdown

The government wants to close non-essential shops, schools and other places like theatres and museums until 19 January.

That’s in a bid to curb the sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus infections. OmroepBrabant sources confirm a NOS report that non-essential shops will have to close their doors as early as midnight, tonight. Schools are expected to close on Wednesday, with online schooling becoming the norm, once again.

Childcare will also close, possibly also from Wednesday. Contact professions such as hairdressers will also have to stop doing business until the measures are lifted again. And people are also being asked to work, and stay, at home as much as possible.

‘Too many people infected’

The NOS article said that gyms will be closed too. But, medical professionals, like dentists and physiotherapists, can stay open for now. “The government is taking these drastic measures because the number of infections has risen sharply and the pressure on care is becoming too great,” reads the article.

Hotels may remain open, but may no longer serve food. Supermarkets, other food shops, banks, and pharmacies are also exempt from the shutdown. Apparently, a curfew was discussed, but it won’t be introduced as yet.

Most of the House of Representatives political parties are in favour of stricter anti-coronavirus measures. The leaders of these parties were invited to the Prime Minister’s offices to discuss these new rules. The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, will address the nation about this at 19:00 this evening.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven