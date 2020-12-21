Anti-COVID-19 rules protest held

Hundreds of people gathered on Eindhoven’s 18 Septemberplein on Saturday.

They were protesting against the Netherlands’ corona measures. The demonstrators say, among other things, that COVID-19 doesn’t exist and that these rules were devised to bring people under submission. The protest included a ‘connection manifestation’.

Eindhoven’s Mayor, John Jorritsma, was aware of the demonstration and that 500 people would attend. “In Eindhoven, protests are allowed, even in these corona times. The right to demonstrate is an important fundamental right”, Jorritsma says in a letter to the city council.

Additional conditions

“That’s why I allowed it. I consulted the South-East Brbat Safety Council about this.” However, there were additional conditions related to the national corona rules included. The demonstration had to be held in the specially designated 18 Septemberplein area.

And protestors had to keep 1,5m from each other and anyone else. But, not everyone complied with this. So, Eindhoven Municipality gave the organisers an official warning. The situation quickly improved after that.

Although there was a police presence, the event went reasonably well according to the mayor’s letter.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven