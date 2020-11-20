Men get 4 years for kidnapping and imprisonment

Two men from The Hague were jailed for four years.

They kidnapped a man from Eindhoven. They violently overpowered the man on 24 February and imprisoned him in a car. The victim was grabbed by four men late one night when he got out of his car.

He was violently pushed back into the car, and his wrists were handcuffed. He then had a hood pulled over his head. So, he didn’t know where they were going.

Beaten with gun

The men threatened the man with a firearm and hit him with it. The police, fortunately, tracked the men down. That was after witnesses saw the incident and reported it.

A resident even partly recorded it on camera, as reported in an earlier OmroepBrabant article. He saw how two men forced the victim into a blue BMW and quickly ran off. He managed to film part of the kidnapping.

The neighbour heard a noise at around 23:00 on the night of the incident.”At first, I thought it was one of my children. But it wasn’t.

Shouting

The noise continued and was coming from outside. “It sounded like someone was shouting, but with their mouth covered. I went into my back garden, thinking it wasn’t right. I heard someone shout, ‘Tell me what you want from me, and I’ll come with you.”

The witness immediately started filming. “I asked if everything was all right and then they quickly ran off. I could see it was a metallic blue BMW”. In the clip, you could hear the men shouting, “Nothing wrong. Police.”

Car quickly spotted

The man managed to get four numbers and letters of the license plate. He gave these to the police. The car was quickly spotted in Utrecht. Officers found the bleeding victim and the two perpetrators in the vehicle.

They also found the loaded firearm. The police arrested the kidnappers. The court took into account the fact that the two accused are multiple offenders.

Aside from the four-year sentence, they have to pay victim compensation of almost €2,500.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven