Don’t open these letters, warn police

Recently, several businesses in the Netherlands received letters containing an unknown white powder.

This includes DPG Media in Best. DPG Media is the Netherland’s largest media group. It includes Eindhovens Dagblad (ED).

According to the police, the same sender probably delivered 19 powder letters to various places. They all come in a white envelope from the same address in the Hague. They went to hotels, hospitals, law firms, publishers, and the DPG media group.

Same envelope

An investigation into where the letters came from, and what the motivation is behind them, in underway. The police’s Explosives Team seized the letters. Specialists from the Netherlands Forensic Institute have also examined them.

The powder contained in them caused some recipients to suffer slight respiratory problems and burning eyes. The police have warned people who open similar envelopes not to tamper further with them. These envelopes contain a white card and an unknown powder. Instead, phone 112 immediately.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven