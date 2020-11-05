Fewer organic waste collections in winter, says Cure

Waste processer Cure will empty organic waste containers in Eindhoven just once a month during December, January, and February.

According to Cure, there is far less garden waste during this period, as well as lower temperatures helping reduce odour.

Fewer collections also means less freight traffic in the city during the winter, which contributes to reducing emissions.

The company says it will instead take the opportunity to carry out maintenance on its trucks.

Cure will resume its regular waste collection schedule starting March 2021.

Source: Studio040