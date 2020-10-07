Students still making do

Digital lectures, fewer practical subjects, and a lack of social contact. Many students have had enough of the making do they’ve had to endure for months now.

A national survey last week showed that students are massively unhappy with the current situation. But, at the Eindhoven University of Technology, few students are protesting. Nobody thinks it’s ideal, but it is what it is.

For architecture student Vid, it’s twice as tough now. Not only does he, and all the other students, have to adjust. There are online lessons and less physical contact with lecturers and fellow students.

Hard to meet new people

It’s even more difficult for Vid. He’s an international student, trying to find his feet in a foreign city. With no opportunities to meeting others, this group will more likely become isolated.

Vid hasn’t let it get to that. “I joined a sports club to meet people. But there are lots of limits even those places now,” he says.

Last week, the national student union called on more in-person education again. Many students are becoming demotivated. At at the TU/e, students aren’t yet entering the fray en masse.

‘I’m here’

“I was particularly troubled by this in secondary school”, first-year student, Sam Brockers, says. “But here I’m doing something I like. I worked very hard to get here.”

“And now it’s a bit different, which can’t be changed.” Vid adds, “The engineering department’s still quite busy. There’s less traditional lecturing.

“It’s more in small groups. That’s often a success. But, there is less banter, quick chats, and talking, as a group, to a lecturer. The level of these online lectures is, however, excellent, in my opinion”.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven