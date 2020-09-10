WOZ value of houses reaching all-time high

The valuation of immovable property (WOZ) value of houses has reached an all-time high, as reported by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). The biggest increase in Brabant happened in Uden (10.1%), Bernheze and Landerd (both 9.9%).

The WOZ value of houses is used by municipalities as a basis for the levying of property tax. The value is determined based on house features, such as the location, the size and the house type. The value is the property’s estimated value from the previous year and therefore is approximately one year behind the actual house prices.

In the Netherlands, the WOZ value rose on average by 8.9%. Below is the list of top-ten municipalities in Brabant:

Uden: 10.1%

Bernheze: 9.9%

Landerd: 9.9%

Gemert-Bakel: 9.7%

Laarbeek: 8.9%

Tilburg: 8.7%

Oss: 8.5%

Eindhoven: 8.2%

Oosterhout: 8.2%

Breda: 8.1%

Country-wise, the average WOZ value of a house reached a new record of €270,000. Below is the list of top-ten municipalities in Brabant:

Vught: €394,000

Heeze-Leende: €358,000

Waalre: €356,000

Oisterwijk: €350,000

Oirschot: €349,000

Haaren: €348,000

Son en Breugel: €348,000

Nuenen: €347,000

Alphen-Chaam: €340,000

Sint-Michielsgestel: €335,000

Here is the list of municipalities with the lowest average WOZ value in Brabant:

Roosendaal: 224,000 euros

Tilburg: 226,000 euros

Steenbergen: 229,000 euros

Helmond: 229,000 euros

Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei