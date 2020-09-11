Beware, warns council

Don’t use afspraakloket.nl to make an appointment at City Hall.

The Eindhoven Municipality issued this warning yesterday. “Don’t make an appointment to renew your driving license or passport via afspraakloket.nl,” reads their website. “Residents of several municipalities have been scammed by this website.”

This website charges €19,95 to make an appointment with the municipality of Eindhoven. The site then never passes these appointments on to the council. “Making an appointment with the Eindhoven city council is always free of charge. You can do so via Eindhoven.nl. We advise victims of fraud to report this to the police.”

According to the Opgelicht? website, several councils across the country sent out twitter warnings about this. As did Eindhoven. The tweet reads, “Beware! Don’t make an appointment to renew your driving license or passport via afspraakloket.nl! The City of Eindhoven doesn’t have a contract with this website.”

⚠️Let op! Maak 𝙜𝙚𝙚𝙣 afspraak voor het verlengen van je rijbewijs of paspoort via https://t.co/oVupGXBmZL! Gemeente Eindhoven werkt niet samen met deze website voor het maken van een afspraak. https://t.co/ZMCGXsr00k pic.twitter.com/9R1H61bqBe — gemeente Eindhoven (@gem_Eindhoven) September 10, 2020

Opgelight? is a Dutch TV program. It reports exclusively on the latest scams and gives warnings and tips. Their website explains that Afspraakloket.nl seems to be a service provider. It helps people with certain administrative tasks. They advise against using this service.

“You pay for something that you can arrange yourself, free of charge. You then also don’t have to provide personal information to a third party. There’s also no proof that paid-for appointments are passed on to the municipality.”

“For us, this is reason enough to recommend you to stay away from this site,” reads the site.

Source: Eindhoven City Council

Translator: Melinda Walraen