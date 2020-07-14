Flixbus from Eindhoven to Dusseldorf and Milan

Flixbus has significantly increased the number of destinations from Eindhoven. Since this week, the express bus is also offering direct trips to Düsseldorf, Cologne, Basel, Milan, Frankfurt, Strasbourg and Luxembourg.

The German company has reported this. Flixbus is also expanding the number of domestic destinations. Travellers from Eindhoven now can also take a Flixbus to, among others, Maastricht, Rotterdam, Breda, Tilburg and Arnhem.

After the corona crisis, the Flixbus has completely resumed it’s timetable. The company has been active in Eindhoven since 2015. In total, the network of Flixbus is spread in sixteen cities in the Netherlands and through more than sixty European cities.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta