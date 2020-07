Arnol Kox (67) and his wife said goodbye to Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon around 15:00. He preached the faith on the streets of the city for more than forty years.

Kox is terribly ill and doesn’t have long to live. That is why he wanted to make one last round through Eindhoven. His wife Gerry informed the Eindhovens Dagblad newspaper that they were picked up and returned by Taxbus on Sunday.

Source: Studio040