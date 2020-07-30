Eindhoven map with urban sports and graffiti

Emoves published a map regarding places of urban activities in the region.

The Eindhoven urban activity map shows all places where graffiti, skate sport, football, table tennis, basketball and callisthenics can be done and visited. The design used is from Theo Brandwijk.

Considering the corona measures, the cooperative member Area51 was searching for outdoor places to teach. Meantime, Brandwijk was looking for places to play table tennis. “We have joined forces to develop a good product that is accessible to everyone.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei