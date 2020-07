Last night, a fire occurred in Domino’s Pizza on Woenselse Markt in Eindhoven. A delivery bike’s battery exploded, causing the fire.

The battery was in the shop at the time. A pile of bags on which the charger was lying caught fire. The fire was extinguished fairly quickly.

Ambulance staff examined two employees on location. The extent of their injuries, if any, are unknown.

Source: Studio0040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven