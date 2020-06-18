Culture subsidies for Eindhoven institutions announced

Sixteen cultural institutions in Eindhoven should receive a municipal subsidy, according to advice issued by Cultuur Eindhoven.

Nine institutions were also named that will receive provicincial subsidies based on advice from BrabantStad, a partnership between the four major cities in Brabant.

STRP, MU, Baltan, and Beeldenstorm are among the institutions eligible for a subsidy, and will receive a significant portion of the available funds.

Dutch Design Week, which submits its application separately, and the South Netherlands Philharmonic will receive almost two million euros and six million euros respectively.