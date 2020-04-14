COVID-19: More people admitted to local hospitals

The number of people who live in Eindhoven admitted to hospital with the coronavirus has risen to 137. This is shown by figures from the National Health Department (RIVM). This is four more than yesterday.

In North Brabant, 173 new infections have been reported. In total there are now 6,033 registered coronavirus patients in the province. Nationwide, the death toll due to coronavirus has risen by 122 to 2,945.

The number of patients from Geldrop-Mierlo has not increased in the last few days. The number stays the same today at 23. In Waalre, the number of hospital patients has not risen either. There are five people from Waalre in the hospital. In Best, too, the number of people in the hospital has not changed. Best hospitals have 31 COVID-19 patients. In Nuenen, there are now 15 people with coronavirus in the hospital.

In Veldhoven, the number of patients increased from 23 to 25. In Son en Breugel, the number of people in the hospital remained the same. They have 27 patients. In Valkenswaard, the number of coronavirus-positive patients increased by one, from 13 to 14.

The RIVM updates the number of hospitalised inhabitants per municipality daily. These figures differ from the number of patients in the hospitals – not every patient goes to a hospital in his own municipality. The Greater Eindhoven Metropolitan hospitals, therefore, share the patient turnover with Studio040 every day.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta