Almost 200 more new homes to be built

The Eindhoven Municipality and two real estate developers, BPD and Hurks have signed an agreement. This gives permission to build around 180 new owner-occupied homes from mid-2021. The new houses will be located in the plan section ‘Het Plateau’ in Blixembosch Buiten.

City councillor, Yasin Torunoglu’s enthusiastic about the project. He says, “Eindhoven urgently needs more homes. Even in this time of crisis, the shortage remains great. We want to realise homes as quickly as possible”. The first part of another development, the De Velden plan’s nearing completion. It consists of approximately 250 homes. As a result, Blixembosch will soon have a total of about 430 new homes.

As Yasin Torunoglu says, “Last year, almost 3,000 additional homes were built in Eindhoven. But that’s certainly not enough. Many people are looking for a home, both in the city centre and beyond. That’s why this project on the outskirts of our city is a valuable addition”.

Construction should start in mid-2021

At the moment, the area is being readied for construction. Jeroen de Bekker, general director of Hurks Construction & Property Development, says the last houses are expected to be completed in 2023. “After the preparatory work’s done, we’ll start building the first houses in mid-2021. We’ll do that in three phases, so the neighbourhood can be developed more quickly and residents can move into their new homes.”

Erik Leijten, Director of BPD region south, says, “The houses will have a modern, contemporary character, in various white tones. The exact distribution’s not yet known, but it’ll be a nice mix of housing types. Moreover, the sustainable homes will all be gas-free, with a heat pump and solar panels.”

Registration for the new houses isn’t yet possible. Interested parties can subscribe to the newsletter on www.blixemboschbuiten.nl and stay informed of the developments. The houses are expected to go on sale at the beginning of 2021.

Source: www.studio040.nl and Eindhoven City Council

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.