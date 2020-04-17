Vestdijk to get red bicycle path

Local authorities have said part of the bicycle path on Vestdijk will be given a red asphalt layer. The section from 18 Septemberplein to Ten Hage Street will be paved.

Work will start on Monday and is expected to be completed within four days. The current top asphalt layer will be removed and replaced with the new red layer. This asphalting’s part of the larger Vestdijk redevelopment project started in 2018.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta