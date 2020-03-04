Here’s the best ice cream in the land

You can find the best ice-cream in the Netherlands in Eindhoven’s Strijp-S. Jeffrey Claassen of Intelligentia Taste Rooms has won the 2020 Gouden IJscreatie (Golden Ice Cream Creation).

This is a competition for the nicest-looking, tastiest, most original ice-cream. Claassen’s Cherry Blossom ice cream won him the prize. It stood out because of its Japanese influences and its generous dollop of cotton candy atop a cherry tree. Claassen also used organic black cherries from Mierlo.

Every year, the creme de la creme of Dutch ice cream makers take part in this competition. This year, 15 ice-cream makers competed against each other. At the Gouden IJscreatie, participants are challenged to create four identical ice-cream within just six minutes.

The top three Gouden IJscreatie creations are also nominated for the 2020 IJssalon van het Jaar (Ice Cream Parlour of the Year) title. This year no less than six ice-cream parlours are vying for this title. In the coming months, these ice-cream parlours will be visited by a mystery guest and subjected to a hygiene check. The winner of the title will be announced in mid-June.

