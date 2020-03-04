Come forward, urge the police

The Eindhoven police have called on four boys to give themselves up. They abused a man in Woensel last year. If they do not do so within 14 days, the police have threatened to show their faces to the world.

The incident took place on 15 November 2019. It occurred at the Jumbo on Boschdijk. The boys were blocking the bicycle path. An oncoming cyclist barely made it past the group.

When the cyclist called the youngsters out on their behaviour, they grabbed him and punched him several times. The man sustained a split eyebrow during the assault. The boys then fled into the Jumbo. A shop camera recorded the boys. The abuse itself is not visible, but the four youngsters´faces are clearly visible.

