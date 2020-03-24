811 new COVID-19 cases in one day

It has now been confirmed that 5,560 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the last update from the Dutch Health Department (RIVM), 63 patients have died from COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Netherlands is now 276. The deceased range in age between 55 and 97 years old. “The fact that the numbers fluctuate does not say anything about the effect of the measures that have been in place since mid-March,” states the RIVM on its website.

“This effect is not expected to be visible until the end of this week or the beginning of next week.” New and stricter measures were announced by the government yesterday too. Included is that only two people are allowed to walk in the street close to each other. For groups of 3 or more, people must keep a distance of 1,5m from each other.

Children, under the age of 12, are excluded from this ruling. Younger kids are still allowed to play outside. This is because the stats have, thus far, shown that they do not as affected by this virus.

No middle school exams

For older kids, the extended ban on large gatherings of people means the central final exams for secondary school students will not take place this year. Schools will have to decide on the basis of the school exams whether pupils have passed or not.

The Dutch Prime Minster, Mark Rutte, called these measures an ‘intelligent lockdown’. “This is the only alternative a total lockdown,” he said.

Source: NOS

Translator: Melinda Walraven