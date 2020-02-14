Mild, blustery, wet weekend expected

You would be forgiven if you think spring has sprung early this weekend. Add Storm Dennis to the mix, and we are in for interesting weather.

Weeronline says the Netherlands will have to deal with ‘an unusual combination of storm Dennis and unusually high temperatures’ on Sunday. Storm Dennis is expected to move across the country on Saturday. Gusts of up to 43 km/h can be expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will, however, be mild, with maximums of between 13 and 16°C over those two days. The weekend will be cloudy, but there is a 95% chance of rain in Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon. The coast will be harder hit with 80km/h gusts of winds expected on Saturday night.

Third storm this week

In the northwest of the country, very heavy gusts of 100-110 km/hr are being predicted. According to this national online weather site, ‘wind and high temperatures often go hand-in-hand in February. Storm Dennis is the third heavy storm to hit the Netherlands in a week.

Once every three years, the southeast of the Netherlands reaches 15°C. Last year it was even warmer in February. The warmest meteorological winter day ever was recorded on the 27th. Temperatures hit the 20.5°C mark in Arcen, a village in Limburg.

Source: weeronline

Translator: Melinda Walraven