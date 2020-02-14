Council closes electronics shop for 4 months

A local electronics shop has to close its doors for four months. This shop, located on Nieuw Fellenoord Street has to shutdown under orders from the City Council.

Upon inspection, it was found that the shop was not documenting inventory in an official register. The shop also (re-)sold a stolen laptop. The shop’s owner appealed the closure but the court ruled in favour of the City Council.

To prevent the sale of stolen goods, buyers and sellers of secondhand goods are required to officially register. In Eindhoven, buyers use a paper-based and digital register. The registry is linked to a country-wide system in which stolen goods are recorded.

The Municipality has been carrying out supervisory checks at businesses since 2016. The inspections form part of preventing the sale of stolen goods, also known as pilferage (heling). The City Council works with the police and the Public Prosecutor to keep an eye on this matter.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris

Editor: Melinda Walraven