Helmond may get a self-driving minibus

Would you take a ride on an autonomous bus? From this autumn, this could be possible in Helmond.

After the summer, self-driving minibuses will run between Brandevoort station and the Automotive Campus for three months. The Brandevoort stop in the new housing estate of the same name.

The buses will take the route, driving between regular traffic. However, the Municipality of Helmond and three European consortia have agreed that several safety requirements must first be met.

EU pilot project

This is a pilot project of the EU project, FABULOS. Other cities are also taking part. There are tests with autonomous shuttle services in cities such as Helsinki in Finland, Gjesdal in Norway, and Talinn in Estonia.

Each of these cities has its own unique challenges. In Helmond, for example, many cyclists have to be taken into account; in Norway, steep hillsides are another challenge. The fact that Helmond is allowed to experiment with autonomous public transport is not strange.

Within the high-tech Brainport region, the city is known for smart mobility, including the Automotive Campus. FABULOS is an EU project that was set up to make public transport in cities smarter and better, with innovative solutions.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven