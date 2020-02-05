Hotel may not house migrant workers

For the time being, no labour migrants may rent rooms in the NH-Hotel in Geldrop.

According to the Municipality, the current zoning plan does not allow this. The hotel is located in an area designated for the hospitality industry. The property changed hands at the end of last year. The new owner wanted to accommodate 200 foreign employees in the building.

“While in talks with the City Council, the potential new owner had inquired about options to redevelop the building”, the Municipality writes in a statement. “The question was raised of whether it is permitted to house migrant workers at that location, according to the zoning plan.”

Zoned for hospitality

“This is not the case. As described in the zoning plan, the property is intended for hospitality purposes. Any other type of use requires a new zoning plan”. The plan for housing migrant workers met with a lot of resistance in Geldrop. For example, banners with protest slogans were hung there.

A protest group is also active on Facebook. There is an anonymous letter on the page. It stated that the new owner of the hotel wants to house migrants in the building. That immediately led to unrest.

“I do not agree with these plans”, a Geldrop resident, who lives in the street behind the hotel says. “Crime in the neighbourhood will increase, and I do not want that”. One of the views of the opponents to this plan is that enough Dutch people are looking for housing. “There are a lot of elderly people looking for a place to stay. Let us help them first”, another resident says.

The City Council says it will soon enter into discussions with the potential new owner about his plans for the property. The aim is to come to a sound rezoning.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven