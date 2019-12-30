TU/e builds a winning ice structure in China

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) teacher Arno Pronk and his team have been busy building an amazing ice structure. This is happening in the Chinese city of Harbin where the world’s largest ice festival is taking place.

They won a prize for an ice tower in the category most beautiful and most innovative construction. This was for their fourteen-metre-high ice tower somewhat resembling the Eiffel tower. The team comprised of students from TU/e and Summa college.

The world’s largest ice festival is currently taking place in the northern province of Heilongjiang, China. This event opened on 25 December 2019 and runs until 25 February 2020.

