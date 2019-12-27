Weekend Tips from Yvette

This weekend in and around Eindhoven…. Yvette’s tips.

It’s the last weekend of 2019 but where do you need to go? A great weekend to be in Eindhoven as there is a lot to do! My tips:

Saturday: Legends Of Rock Tribute Tour



Saturday: Tech & Play Kids Festival



Sunday: Abba Gold Christmas Show



Sunday: Rockcity meets Skatown



About Yvette, who is doing this for Eindhoven News:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”