Best oliebol of Eindhoven

Oliebollen (Dutch doughnuts) stall Ouverture in Blixembosch has been voted best stall in Eindhoven by Oliebollentestonline.nl.

The question is how representative that test is, because there are only two Eindhoven stalls on the list. Anyhow: a customer of owners Leroy ten Teijen and Mattea Jagers enlisted the stall to participate in the test. A jury judged the oliebollen of the Woensel stall with a six. “The filling is scanty,” the jury report says. With that figure, the Eindhoven stall scores average in the province of Brabant and better than the oliebollen stall in the Praxis store at De Hurk.

Bouquet of flowers

Customers have received the news. When a customer comes to fetch an oliebol, he even brings a bouquet of flowers. “Very nice,” says owner Leroy. Every year there is at least a well-filled bowl with oliebollen on the table at his home. “That’s part of it.”

