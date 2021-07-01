Hospitals are ‘almost corona free’

There are currently just four coronavirus patients in Eindhoven’s hospitals and hospitals in the surrounding region.

Two of the patients are hospitalised at Maxima Medical Centre, and two at Catharina Hospital. Out of the four patients, only two are in an intensive care unit.

St. Anna Hospital in Geldrop no longer has any corona patients at all.

The figures mark a downwards trend compared to last week, when there were still eleven corona patients in the region.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman