The Police cleared out the park yesterday on Jacob van Maerlantlaan around 5:00 pm.

Several groups of young people had gathered in the park to enjoy the good weather with a drink. The groups were not following the corona measures.

When enforcement saw that, they proceeded to clear the park. There were no problems further. As far as it is known, they did not hand out fines.

