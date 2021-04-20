King’s Day games to take place in primary schools

Normally the annual games day to celebrate King’s Day takes place at three different locations in Eindhoven. This year, due to the anti- corona measures, the games will take place in the primary schools.

The Eindhoven municipality is doing this together with sports associations and educational institutions Fontys Sportkunde and Summa College.

Students of the educational institutions and employees of the sports associations help with sports activities such as handball, soccer, BMX, and beach volleyball. There are also workshops. Students can in this way come in contact with various associations.

There is also a contest besides sports. It is a contest to see which primary school can make their school premise the most beautiful orange.

