Brabant GGDs receive several requests to delete personal data after the data breach

The Brabant GGDs have received dozens of requests to retrieve personal data from their systems. This is triggered by the reports about unreliable security of GGD’s information and communications technology (ICT) systems. The ICT system is used for source and contact research.

The House of Representatives discussed the data breach affair on Wednesday with Ministers Hugo de Jonge and Sander Dekker. In recent days, dozens of people throughout Brabant have bombarded the GGDs with questions or comments about this. In West Brabant, at least twenty people wanted their personal information removed from the systems. According to the Brabant GGDs, the employees at the test and vaccination locations are also confronted with this.

The three GGDs also clarify that the decreasing number of corona cases had already started before the data theft reports. This is therefore not the result of the fact that fewer people want to be tested due to dissatisfaction or fear of the data affair. Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei