Stricter noise standards to continue for Eindhoven Airport 

Eindhoven Airport must comply with the obligation to reduce noise pollution by 30% by 2030. Despite the ongoing crisis in the aviation sector caused by corona, this norm is to continue.

According to the interest group BVM2, this is stated in the new Van Geel Committee report. This goes public today.

Former Minister Pieter van Geel was chairman of the committee that came up with the far-reaching advice last year. This was after consultation with all stakeholders. The 30% reduction would be possible through investments in quieter aircraft and other measures by the airlines and the airport.

The corona crisis has severly affected the aviation sector. This is now causing a significant reduction in noise problem, but this is temporary. The question is whether the companies are still able to make the planned investments in quieter aircraft. But committee chairman Van Geel says in an interview with BVM2 that this should still be possible.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta