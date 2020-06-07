Free support and virtual workshops by Expat mama village 

Calling all pregnant ladies and mamas with young children in Eindhoven and its surrounds!

Expat Mama Village Facebook group is a non-profit community initiative hosted by a group of expat mothers with professional expertise in the pre- and postnatal arena. They were inspired to create this group to share knowledge and provide a safe ‘village’ of support that is missing when mothers live abroad and away from their extended network of friends and family.

Virtual Village

If you are looking to start a family, are pregnant or have young children, as an ex-pat mother, you have a unique set of needs. They hope to help support you through this virtual ‘village’ and future in-person meetups. Their aim is also to empower with health-related information and self-help strategies. They believe that facilitating connections with other ex-pat mothers from around the world who are going through a similar life phase builds a strong community network and resilient group of mothers who support each other. Community Support

The group was launched last month with six great workshops. Because of its success and community support, the hosts decided to do another free live webinar series. Introducing Together we bloom Summer edition which runs from June 8 – 14. There is a programme of six online classes from six professionals planned. See the schedule below otherwise more detailed information is available in the group.

Together we bloom Summer edition webinar

️Emotional safety during pregnancy -Holistic Midwife, a breastfeeding consultant and certified infant massage instructor

️First postpartum workout: Let’s do it together – Personal Trainer & Lifestyle Coach

️Sling/carrier use in hot weather – Babywearing consultant

Preventing Mama ‘Burnout’ – Homoeopath and Functional Medicine Practitioner

️A guided meditation: relax, nourish & cherish – Childbirth Educator and Doula

Three daily rituals with essential oils to support emotional wellbeing – Essential oil educator