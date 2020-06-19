Eindhoven enlisting the issues to maintain a 1.5 metre society

Anti- corona measures are gradually being relaxed. The city is getting busier again. It is sometimes difficult for cyclists and pedestrians to keep a distance of 1.5 metres.

With a ‘sticker on the map’ they can now indicate where the bottlenecks are in Eindhoven. The municiplaity shall check locations. Wherever possible, they shall (temporarily) improve the indicated locations.

Placing stickers

Through verkeersenquete.nl/v/eindhovenanderhalf/ residents and visitors can easily place stickers at the locations. The stickers will indicate the areas where it is difficult to keep enough distance and why. It can also suggest how this can possibly be solved. A maximum of three stickers can be placed.

For other reports about the public space, the BuitenBeter app can be used.

Results

The stickers can be placed until 1 July. The results will be given on Mid July on eindhoven.nl/anderhalf. Eindhoven Municipality shall analyse the results carefully. Solving the bottlenecks will not be possible in all places. However, wherever possible they will make (temporary) improvements.

More information

More information about the corona-measures in Eindhoven can be found at eindhoven.nl/news/measures in connection with the coronavirus.

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta