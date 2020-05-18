RIVM: no change in number of hospital admissions

The number of hospital admissions of people from Eindhoven with the coronavirus has not risen and remains at 178, according to the latest figures.

The number of hospital admissions in other municipalities also remains the same. In Geldrop-Mierlo, the number of hospital admissions remains at 33. In Waalre, seven people with the coronavirus are hospitalised. Nineteen people with corona are hospitalised in Valkenswaard; eighteen in municipality of Nuenen.

Nothing has changed in Best, Veldhoven and Son en Breugel. Just like yesterday, there are 31 diagnosed patients in the hospital.

