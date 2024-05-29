‘Arrival of Eeneind-West distribution centre step closer’

The construction of the distribution centre on Eeneind-West in Nuenen is one step closer. The province of Noord Brabant has therefore issued a ‘declaration of no objections’, which means that the province sees no objections to the natural environment.

That ED (Eindhovens Dagblad) writes. This means that the arrival of the ‘distribution boxes’ in the area between Nuenen and Geldrop-Mierlo is one step closer. However, the final building permit has yet to be issued.

A distribution centre can be built on Eeneind-West due to agreements made by the Municipality of Nuenen more than ten years ago. In 2024, both Nuenen and Geldrop-Mierlo are certainly not looking for logistics centres in the countryside.

Not only because the large, square distribution halls themselves – to say the least – add little to the landscape, but also because there are fears that they will cause increasing truck traffic in and around the municipalities.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob