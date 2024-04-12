Outgoing ASML top executive awarded

Peter Wennink, the outgoing top executive of ASML, has received a high royal decoration. He has been appointed Grand Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau. Outgoing Prime Minister Rutte was in Veldhoven to surprise him.

Veldhoven Municipality announced that this distinction is rarely awarded. The festive moment came during the farewell moment of Peter Wennink at ASML. He is retiring and will soon hand over the baton to Frenchman Christophe Fouquet .

Significance

Peter Wennink worked for ASML for 25 years. His first role was as chief financial officer and from 2013 as CEO. During his working period, he significantly contributed to the company’s growth into a global leader in building chip machines. “The enormous significance of ASML for the Eindhoven region and the entire Netherlands is unprecedented,” Rutte said in a response on social media.

Growth

ASML has become a global player, and that is also very noticeable in Veldhoven. The campus in the village now employs more than 20,000 people. That growth is being felt throughout the region, including an increasing housing shortage and problems with accessibility. Under Wennink’s leadership, ASML has taken the initiative to also invest in social issues. For example, the company contributes financially to the creation of housing projects , bicycle paths, roads, and education programs.

Besides leading ASML, Wennink is also active for the Ronald McDonald House, the TU/e, and the Eindhovensche Fabrikantenkring, among others.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online Inburgering classes.