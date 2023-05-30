A large sinkhole in the road surface of the Joris Minnestraat in the Woensel district has meant the street has been closed off to traffic since Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, road workers started repairing the hole. In another place on the street, the road has subsided and a hole is also threatening to appear. Residents are said to have been talking to the municipality about the poor condition of the road for some time.

Enforcement

Construction company Strukton closed off the road on Saturday with signs and high fences. At the request of the construction company, enforcement had all residents’ cars moved.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Aysenur Kuran