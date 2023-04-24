Pakistani Brainport Community celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr

The Pakistani Brainport Community (PBC) in the Eindhoven region celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr festival with a grand event over the weekend. Approximately 200 people living in the Brainport region attended the event, which was aimed at bringing the whole community together to celebrate the occasion.

The PBC Eindhoven arranged a fun-filled and social programme for the entire day, including live music, karaoke, skits, games, and delicious food, especially sweets. The event was attended by the Mayor of Veldhoven, Marcel Delhez, and the Ambassador of the Pakistani embassy in the Netherlands, H.E. Suljuk Mustansar Hussain Tarar.

Marcel Delhez emphasised the need for better cultural integration and collaboration for the Pakistani community in the Brainport region. He commended the efforts of the PBC Eindhoven for organising such events that bring the community together to celebrate cultural festivals.

The event was particularly enjoyable for the children who received gifts from family and friends. Special arrangements were made for the children, such as games, goodie bags, and songs, with some even performing on stage.

More such events in future

“This is the second consecutive year we are arranging Eid event on such a large scale; it’s fun to meet so many people and share a laugh together.”, said Haris Anwar, one of the event organisers. The event was a great success and achieved its aim of bringing the community together to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr festival. “There will be more such cultural events in future, and these events are shared on our social media platform” said Amir Khalid, a board member of the Pakistani Brainport Community.

Pakistani Brainport Community

The PBC is an initiative by the Pakistani expats living in and around Eindhoven, the Brainport region, with the aim of facilitating Pakistani expats, organising social events and connecting the community to the local authorities. A PBC board is in place to organise these activities.

By: Yawar Abbas