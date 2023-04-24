Nitrogen ruling may delay VDMA plans

The development of the VDMA site in the city centre may be delayed due to the nitrogen ruling by the Council of State. Due to the ruling, the property developer can no longer be exempt from the nitrogen rules that were in place for building projects.

It is the only construction project in Eindhoven that may be affected by the court ruling . It is not clear when there will be more clarity about the project.

Being, the developer of the VDMA site, says it cannot predict the outcome of the nitrogen test to which the building plans must be subjected. Only when the plans pass this test can a building permit be applied for

The definitive design for the building plans therefore needs to include measures to keep nitrogen emissions as low as possible, Being says. This might include, among other things, limiting traffic movements.

Court case

Incidentally, there is also a lawsuit against the development of the VDMA site. The appeal hearing took place in September last year. It is one of the many projects for which a lawsuit is pending and the municipality of Eindhoven is waiting for a ruling from the Council of State.

Translated by Shanti Ramani

Source: Studio040