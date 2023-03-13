Stabbing incident at Eindhoven Central station

A man was slightly injured in a stabbing incident at Eindhoven Central on Saturday. The victim was taken to the hospital. There is still no trace of the perpetrator.

The incident took place at the station around 5 p.m on Saturday. A 43-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his head. His injuries have been stitched up at the hospital. Afterwards, he was heard by police officers.

There is no trace of the perpetrator. After the stabbing incident, he fled towards the Fuutlaan. The police started an investigation. CCTV footage is being sought and witnesses are being called to report.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha