Large mural in support of Iranian women in kruisstraat tunnel.

You can notice the words ‘woman, life, freedom’ in the Eindhoven Kruisstraat tunnel. A new mural is lauded as “a powerful symbol of solidarity with Iranian women and their ongoing struggle for freedom and equality.” Women’s rights are under pressure in Iran.

The initiative comes from the Iranian community in Eindhoven in collaboration with a local artist and the municipality. The Iranian community united after 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini died in custody in September 2022. She was arrested for not covering her hair according to Islamic Republic standards.

The municipality believes it is important to provide space for the protests and supports the Iranian community to make the mural possible. The unveiling took place symbolically on Wednesday around the same time as the Persian New Year Norooz.

Protests

At the end of last year, a large group of people protested several times on 18 September Square in support of women in Iran. The Iranian government dealt with the protestors harshly. “The movement is alive in the city. This mural is the latest manifestation of this fact,” say the initiators.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Beena Arunraj