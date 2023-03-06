Bus drivers on strike: seven out of ten journeys cancelled

Regional transport in the Eindhoven region will be affected by strikes as of this week. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the bus drivers are on strike because they want higher wages and better working conditions. As a result, buses do not run or do not run on time.

The reason for the work stoppage is that the trade unions FNV and CNV are at odds with the transport companies about a new collective labour agreement (CAO). The boards of the transport companies are unable or unwilling to meet the employees’ demands. For example, the bus drivers want the workload to be lowered, the staff shortage solved and the wages increased.

The unions and the management of the transport companies have not yet succeeded in reaching an agreement at the negotiating table. That’s why the bus drivers strike. It is expected that about seventy percent of the journeys will be cancelled, trade union FNV says.

More strikes

This week is just the start of a series with strikes. More strikes have been announced for March and April. Below is an overview:

Tuesday March 14

Wednesday March 15

Monday March 20

Wednesday March 22

Friday March 24

Wednesday March 29

Thursday March 30

Monday April 3

Wednesday April 5

Friday April 7.

More information about the strikes and the adjusted timetable can be found at Bravo.info

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn