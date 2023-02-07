Aid campaigns for Turkey get underway in the city: ‘My family is afraid’

Relief campaigns have been started in various places in Eindhoven for the victims and relatives of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. “My family lives there. It’s chaos, they’re scared.”

Eindhoven resident Burhan Saygily started an action on Tuesday. A few hours after a call on social media, a store in the De Bennekel district is already full of stuff. Blankets and clothes are being collected to keep the people in the affected disaster area a little warm. The items will go to Turkey by truck this week. “I’m amazed. In a short time we immediately received fifty calls from people who wanted to help,” said Saygily.

Warehouse with stuff

Items are also being collected at the Megacenter in the Tongelre district. Coats, blankets, care items and baby products are now being stored in a storage room. “Things are going really fast, help is coming from all sides of the country. We hope to have a large truck full of stuff on Friday, which will then go by plane from Schiphol to Turkey,” explained one of those involved.

The earthquakes have had a huge impact on Turks here in the city. The Turkish mosque in Eindhoven is also busy with a fundraising campaign.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Louise