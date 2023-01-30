Waalre joins new fund for children from poor families

Waalre has committed itself to the Jeugdfonds Sport & Cultuur Brabant. The fund is committed to supporting children and young people who grow up in poverty. They can practice a sport or take art classes at the expense of the fund.

One in eleven children in Brabant grow up in poverty, according to figures from the SCP Poverty Survey. And even more young Brabanders find that their parents struggle to make ends meet. The new fund should combat that problem.

High numbers

Last year some 2,500 children in Brabant were able to play sports with money from the fund, the organisation reports. The number of applications for art lessons stands at 1100. Chairman of the youth fund Riny van Rinsum: “Whether they want to play soccer, learn to play an instrument, swim, dance, box or take theatre lessons. In these times of skyrocketing inflation and rising prices for basic necessities, this is desperately needed.”

The Youth Fund

The Jeugdfonds Sport & Cultuur Brabant pays the contribution or tuition for the children. The application for a contribution is made by, for example, a teacher, community sports coach or debt relief worker. Sixteen other municipalities in Brabant have also joined the fund.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan