You choose the Brabander of the Year 2022

The Brabander of the Year is someone who is always there for others. Who puts everything aside to help another person or steps in when someone is in need. We asked who you think that should be. We got a lot of responses and from that, five people were nominated. But who will walk away with the title? You decide!

Choose from the nominees and go to our special voting page to vote for your favourite. The ballot box is still open until Friday, December 16. These are the nominees:

Marij Beijer from Leende

There are a lot more hands needed in health care. And so Marij jumps in wherever she can. She has been retired for a while now, but she still helps out every day in the Leenderhof nursing home.

Mari van Berloo from Heeswijk-Dinther

Mari cares deeply about the suffering of refugees and asylum seekers. That is why he is there for them day and night. He tries to teach them Dutch, gives bicycle lessons and organises a game and meeting night in the community centre every week.

Nick Weterings from Tilburg

Nick is only fifteen years old, but has been volunteering in care for years. He comes every Friday to help out in residential care center Den Herdgang. Nick pours coffee, goes for walks with the residents and plays games with them.

Francis Bernaards from Steenbergen

Every child deserves a nice cake on their birthday. Even if parents don’t have the money for it. That is why Francis bakes the most beautiful birthday cakes especially for the children of the food bank.

Sten Janssen from Eindhoven

Sten is nine years old and sharpens knives with his father for charity. All the money he earns goes to research into the treatment of brain stem cancer. His brother Wies died of it. Sten has already collected more than 45,000 euros.

On Christmas Day from a quarter to six (with repeats every hour) you can watch a special Omroep Brabant TV and online programme. It will reveal who can call herself or himself the Brabander of the Year 2022.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan