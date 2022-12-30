Motorist escapes unhurt after serious accident in Eindhoven

A motorist escaped unhurt Thursday evening in a severe accident on the Leostraat in Eindhoven. His vehicle was was ready for the scrap heap after a collision with a lamppost, but miraculously the driver did not have to go to the hospital.

The accident happened when the man took a slight turn at high speed. He hit a lamppost, then the car turned on its axis and eventually stopped in the centre island between lanes.

The driver was checked by ambulance personnel but did not need to be taken to the hospital. Because of the accident, two lanes were closed to clear debris from the roadway. The vehicle was then towed away.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.