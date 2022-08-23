Possible noise nuisance at airbase due to military exercises

The Dutch Military will conduct exercises from 5 to 16 September from Eindhoven Air Base. The aircraft will fly at a low altitude to the training locations and will therefore be clearly visible and audible.

In the first week of the exercise, they will practice dropping off cargo in the north of the province of Groningen and at several locations in Belgium. The second week is all about dropping paratroopers in several places in the Netherlands and Belgium, says the air base.

Operation Market Garden

In addition, there will be flights from Eindhoven Air Base for the commemoration of Operation Market Garden. In operation “Market Garden”, the Allied forces tried to liberate the north of the Netherlands in September 1944 during World War II. The commemoration ceremony will take place on the Ginkelse Heide near Ede.

Eindhoven Air Base has announced that there will be no flights after 11 p.m. during the exercise.

Source: Studio40.nl

Translator: Yawar Abbas