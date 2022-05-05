Eindhoven Airport can take over eight flights from Schiphol

Eindhoven Airport can take over a total of eight flights from Schiphol Airport this Saturday and Sunday. According to the regional airport, it is not yet clear whether Schiphol will make use of this.

Schiphol wants to prevent uncontrollable crowds and is consulting with airlines about a solution, with the emphasis on relocating flights.

“It is very limited, but of course it is also busy with us,” a spokeswoman for Eindhoven Airport explains.

Other airports

Rotterdam The Hague Airport says that it is not yet full this weekend. However, the space for taking over flights is limited. “It is likely that we can take over a few flights rather than dozens.”

In addition, many factors need to be considered regarding whether flights can be taken over. For example, for each flight to be taken over, calculations must be made for noise.

Travel companies TUI and Corendon have already announced that they have moved some flights from Schiphol to Rotterdam for the upcoming weekend. Travellers have been informed about this.

Situation at Schiphol

Last weekend, Schiphol asked airlines to cancel bookings to avoid unmanageable crowds. Dozens of flights were cancelled. This is not an issue at this time, emphasises a spokesman.

But the airport cannot completely rule out a repeat of that scenario for next weekend.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani