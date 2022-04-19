Tunnel under A2 initiated, traffic disruptions to be expected 

In the coming months, the Municipality will be constructing a tunnel under the A2. The work will require weekend closures in April and May. Besides, there will be major traffic disruption in the summer months. Road users must take into account an hour extra travel time.

Work on the tunnel has already started, but road users are not aware of this at the moment. Two-weekend closures are necessary for late April and early May. These are from April 29 to May 2 and from May 6 to May 9. The tunnel sections will be positioned in the summer of 2022.



To carry out the work, fewer lanes will be available for traffic on the A2 from July 28 to August 22.



Traffic flow and accessibility

The tunnel is being built to create a better flow of traffic. This will also improve the accessibility of Eindhoven Airport, Brainport Industries Campus, and Flight Forum on the west side and the Goods Distribution Centre on the east side.

Growth Brainport

“The success and growth of Eindhoven and the region present the necessary challenges. We want to ensure that traffic does not get stuck and that the region remains accessible. We do this in different ways. In addition to bicycles, public transport, and other mobility solutions, we are also expanding the road network. This is causing a nuisance for a while, but it will soon improve traffic flow,” says alderwoman Monique List.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha